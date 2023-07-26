INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana will be under heat advisory both Thursday and Friday, with temperatures expected to reach up to mid-90s.

The warning will be in effect starting at 8 a.m., Thursday, and more excessive heat coming Friday going into the weekend.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can kill hundreds of people yearly as your body can’t compensate for it and properly cool you off.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing if you have to go out in the extreme heat. Stay hydrated, and drink plenty of water, according to CDC.

CDC suggests that people should stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness and death. If your home is not air-conditioned, reduce your risk for heat-related illness by spending time in air-conditioned public facilities and using air conditioning in vehicles.

Residents should not rely on fans as their primary cooling device.

If you are overcome by heat, move immediately to a cool and shaded location. If you fear you may be suffering from heat stroke, call 911.