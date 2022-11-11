This week is Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana. Today’s topic is outdoor safety during winter weather. We talked about vehicle safety earlier this week, which is important to avoid problems on the road.

The best way for you to stay safe and warm outdoors is for you to be prepared.

When winter weather, including snow and frigid cold temperatures, occurs you need to be prepared for the cold threats that can impact your body. Two of those threats include hypothermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia is when your body temperature drops to a dangerously low level. Some of the signs of hypothermia are confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness, and stiff muscles.

Frostbite is the freezing of the skin or underlying tissue. Your skin will become red, hard, dumb, and then pale. In order to keep this from happening, you should wear layers and cover as much skin as possible, especially in frigid temperatures or if you spend a lot of time outside.

While outdoors, try to stay dry to prevent hypothermia as well.

The best way to stay safe is to have a plan ahead of time and use your best judgment.