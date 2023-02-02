INDIANAPOLIS – It’s Groundhog Day! What did Phil predict, and just how accurate is he?

The results from the 2023 season are in…

How reliable is a Groundhog Day forecast? Turns out, you’re better off flipping a coin

Phil has been at this for 136 years! He has a lot of experience, but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, he’s only accurate about 40% of the time. He usually sees his shadow and calls for 6 more weeks of winter.

A fun, local tradition

Did you know a groundhog in Bartholomew County is also building up 10 years of forecasting experience? Hope from Hope, Indiana, also predicted 6 more weeks of winter!