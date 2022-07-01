It is another bright morning across the state, but temperatures are running nearly 10 degrees warmer compared to yesterday and it is feeling more humid. Lows fell into the upper 60s and lower 70s at daybreak. However, temperatures will quickly rise as southerly winds pick up. Highs will peak into the lower 90s this afternoon, which will mark the 8th time Indianapolis has hit the 90° mark this year.

There are changes on the way, including a chance for rain and a slight cool down. A cold front is going to slide over the state tonight and the boundary will produce spotty showers and storms. A couple storms could fire-up this afternoon with peak heating. However, the most activity is going to occur overnight.

Unfortunately, not everyone will see rainfall with this wave. We ended the month of June with a 3.77” rainfall deficit in Indianapolis, marking the 8th driest June on record for the city. Abnormally dry and drought conditions are expanding with the below average rainfall. Rain chances are limited through the holiday weekend, but at least there will still be opportunities to see occasional showers at times.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday will drop back a few degrees because of a cold front. Temperatures will heat up again heading into the holiday with highs near 90° on the Fourth of July.