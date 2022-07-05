Central Indiana’s soil moisture surplus has evaporated. Crops are showing signs of distress and we could use some rain. With a high of 99°, just four degrees off the record, Tuesday was the hottest day in ten years for Indianapolis. A few isolated thunderstorms developed in the warm unstable air and that will be the case for the next three days. Highs will be in the 90s Wednesday and a Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1pm until 9pm for heat index values between 105° and 110 °. We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms, with large hail and damaging winds being the main severe weather threats.

We’ll have a better chance for more widespread strong to severe storms Thursday. We’ve had less than a tenth of an inch of rain over the past three weeks. Abnormally dry conditions, the first stage of drought, have spread statewide and any rain will be welcome. Thunderstorms will stay in the forecast through Friday and computer models are indicating unto to 2″ of rain could fall this week.

