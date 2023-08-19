While August 2023 so far has average temperatures running a bit below normal, that’s all about to change on Sunday thanks to an expanding heat dome that has made its way into the Midwest.

Temperature Departures (Average Temperature) August 2023

A heat advisory kicks in for most of Central Indiana Sunday at noon and will remain in effect through Midnight Friday. However, the National Weather Service says it’s entirely possible that could get upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning. The heat will be monitored as the week progresses. The heat headlines extend from Minnesota all the way south through the Lone Star State of Texas.

Observed High Temperatures Saturday

Multiple days of 90°+ start on Sunday with the peak of the heat coming toward the middle of the week. Heat indices will get at or above each day, with more spots seeing that by Wednesday and Thursday. Indianapolis hasn’t seen a high temperature of 100° since July 25, 2012 and the last 99° high temperature was July 5, 2022. It’s entirely possible we could get to both of those during that time period.

Thanks to High Pressure in the middle of the country with the hot dome, we’re going to remain quiet this week with no rain chances and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. By the time next Saturday comes around, we’ll see some relief thanks to the ridge/hot dome will head slide south and west. Temperatures by that point will get right around normal.