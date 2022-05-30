INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. As we head into the afternoon, temperatures will top off in the 80s. We have a warm stretch ahead with rain chances returning midweek.

Memorial Day Forecast

For the holiday, temperatures will top off in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will pick up out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 20. As we head into the night tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 60s with clear skies, turning more humid.

Hot and humid Tuesday

Tuesday will be hot and humid with several areas topping off in the lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Be sure to stay hydrated! It will also be breezy with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph, gusting up to 25.

Rain chances return

Wednesday and Thursday will feature cooler temperatures and rain chances all day. Temperatures will be in the 80s on Wednesday and 70s on Thursday. No severe weather threat is expected.

Drying out again

By Friday, temperatures will be back in the 70s but with plenty of sunshine. We will stay dry into the weekend.