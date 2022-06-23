INDIANAPOLIS – Good Thursday morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s and comfortable conditions thanks to that cold front from Wednesday. We keep the nice conditions into the weekend!

Relief from the humidity

Temperatures will still top off in the upper 80s and we get brief relief from the humidity. Plenty of sunshine is expected too. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Friday will feature another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity as an area of high pressure moves in. We will be on the back side of this high, keeping us sunny and dry.

Flash Drought concerns growing

June has been a hot month with temperatures 3.6° above average. This has also been a dry month with rainfall more than two inches below average. The recent heat wave, coupled with lower than normal precipitation, has produced conditions ripe for what’s known as a “flash drought” across Indiana.

Abnormally high temperatures increase the rate at which water is transferred from the land to the atmosphere, lowering soil moisture, which is then exacerbated by decreased rainfall. Flash droughts typically occur during warm seasons in the central U.S., with a 2012 flash drought in the Great Plains causing $30 billion in damage to the agricultural sector.

The good news for Indiana, most of the crops have been planted. The not-so-good news, the current soil moisture surplus is down to 7%. The 10-day outlook shows odds leaning toward a continued dry spell and that will allow drought conditions to rapidly spread across the state.

Weekend forecast

A weak front will try to produce some isolated storms early on Saturday but the rest of the afternoon will be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday we have another chance at an isolated shower or storm. These will be scattered in nature with highs in the lower 90s.

Seasonal next week

All signs are pointing to a seasonal and cooler week coming up. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80s for much of next week, pretty much where we should be for this time of year.