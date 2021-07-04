Hot & humid to begin the week, rain chances return

After a less humid stretch, that humidity returned just in time for the holiday. The heat and humidity continue to crank to begin this week with temps staying in the 90’s before rain chances return for the middle and end of the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under mostly starry skies.

Monday temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday an isolated shower or two is possible but for the most part, we will stay dry and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Wednesday into the weekend brings a daily rain and storm chance. Temperatures will gradually drop back in the middle 80’s by Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are possible as we head into the weekend as well.