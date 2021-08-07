Hot & humid end to the weekend, storm chances return Monday

Today was hot and humid with a few showers here and there but for the most part, it was a dry day. Sunday will be dry, sunny, hot, and humid! As we head into next week, the heat and humidity stick around with daily rain chances starting on Monday.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be dry and hot. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with feel-like temperatures in the middle and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Monday temperatures will top off in the lower 90s again with feel-like temperatures in the upper 90s and close to the triple digits. Monday will begin our daily chances of showers and storms.

As we head into next week temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a chance of showers and storms each day. Feel-like temperatures will again be close to 100°. It looks like the 90s will stick around into the end of next week.