Hot & humid conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend

After a beautiful day with low humidity, the heat and humidity return for Sunday and stick around next week with the chance of showers returning too.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60’s under mostly starry skies.

The 4th of July will bring hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s under mostly sunny skies. All firework shows are good to go with temperatures dropping into the upper 60’s overnight.

Monday temperatures will top off in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70’s.

Tuesday an isolated shower or two is possible but for the most part, we will stay dry and humid. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90’s with overnight lows in the lower 70’s.

Wednesday into the weekend brings a daily rain and storm chance. Temperatures will gradually drop back in the middle 80’s by Thursday and Friday.