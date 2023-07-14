Friday’s gotten off to a foggy start across the region but that fog will slowly lift as the morning gets on. UV indices will be high today so be sure to have the sunscreen handy if you will be outside. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are forecast with highs near or just surpassing 90°. Humidity levels will be better than yesterday but it will be a touch on the muggier side this afternoon with a few spots seeing heat indices likely approach the mid-90s.

The daytime will be dry for Central Indiana but storms will likely move in well after midnight into the overnight hours ahead of a front. Areas in northern and northwest Indiana are in a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather today with a level two risk out in Illinois and places west. The storms we are monitoring are currently in Nebraska and will continue marching east. They won’t reach us until later into the overnight hours and Saturday.

The active jet stream will help keep those storms alive as they move east. This is all along a cold front that will move through Central Indiana Saturday morning. It will advance through the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our current thinking is this will be a morning and early afternoon event before it gets out of here. A few may linger later Saturday once the front moves through but most will be done in the afternoon.

I don’t think it’s worth canceling any outdoor plans you have. However, definitely keep an eye on the forecast as the storms get closer. These storms will have thunder and lightning with most remaining below severe limits. However, periodic hail and embedded gusty winds are possible.

Central Indiana communities can expect up to an inch of rain, heavier amounts in any downpours/storm that forms. Any rainfall we receive will be beneficial rain as a good chunk of the region remains in a severe drought. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower 80s with humidity levels on the muggy side before the front moves through

Then we’ll quiet down starting on Sunday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. While it will warm up, it will not be as humid.

More scattered storm chances will be introduced on Monday with temperatures right around normal. We’ll remain that way, and less humid through Tuesday. We’ll begin to have our temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to near 90° by the middle of next week.