Hot, dry start to the week, rain chances midweek

It was a warm and windy day for our Sunday! Temperatures were able to top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s with plenty of sunshine to end the weekend. As we head into the week, we will start off in the 90s and dry before rain chances return midweek with cooler temperatures to end the week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly starry skies.

Monday will be hot once again with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. It will again be hazy with smoke from the wildfires out west lingering around. It will again be breezy too with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

An area of high pressure will keep us dry and sunny again for the day on Tuesday. Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. We will still be between systems so it will also be windy on Tuesday. Clouds will increase during the day with showers possible as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to Central Indiana with temperatures in the lower 80s. Showers could linger into the day on Thursday and an isolated shower will be possible on Friday.