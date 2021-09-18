Hot and muggy for the final weekend of summer

It’s the last weekend of summer, and we will finish with temperatures well above normal both Saturday and Sunday. Highs across central Indiana soared into the upper 80s and lower 90s Saturday.

We had a few isolated thunderstorms pop up in Putnam County late Saturday afternoon, then drying back out.

The official start of the fall season will bring cooler temperatures, ending our weekend hot streak. Back to the 70s and 60s we go in the extended forecast! Low temperatures could potentially bust into the 40s on Wednesday, for the start of fall on September 22nd. The season change will occur at 3:21 PM.