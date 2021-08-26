Hot and humid with storm chances

It’s going to be another hot and humid day. A Heat Advisory will be in effect today from noon to 8 PM. With temperatures rising to the low 90s and the high humidity present, Feels Like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple digits for many. Be sure to find ways to take breaks from the heat.

Along with the uncomfortable temperatures, rain chances are going to stick around throughout the day. They’ll be isolated to widely scattered in nature with the best chance to see some thunderstorm activity during the afternoon and early evening.

Many of us received some much needed rainfall on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it came down so quickly and led to flooding in some locations across central Indiana. Out at the Indianapolis airport, 1.24″ of rain fell in a short 50 minutes. That’s more than was recorded at the airport in the previous 40 days, which amounted to 1.19″.

We keep this pattern around for through the weekend with daily chances for rain too. It’s not until next week that a cold front will move through and finally bring us relief from the high temperatures and humidity.