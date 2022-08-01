Big changes are in store with our forecast this week. We’re turning hot and very humid again. We also have several rounds of rain in the forecast, starting with today. Showers and storms have been racing across Illinois Monday morning. Strong to damaging winds will be possible as these storms move through central Indiana.

Very humid air has already moved back into the state and we’re sitting with dew point temperature near or in the 70s. That’s more typical of a tropical air mass. We’re going to keep the humidity around this week along with some hot temperatures.

Extra cloud cover Monday morning will slow our warming for the day. However, we should still reach temperatures in the mid to upper 80s as more sunshine comes out this afternoon. It will be breezy too with gusts near 25 to 30 mph.

A cold front sweeping through tonight will trigger showers and storms ahead of it. The southern third of the state is highlighted under a slight risk for severe storms. Damaging winds will be the primary threat but an isolated spin-up can’t be ruled out.

90s are back in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine. If you’re looking for good pool days this week, those will be them. More rain and storms will return to the forecast late in the week.