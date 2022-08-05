A low pressure area over the Ohio Valley will give us a few widely scattered showers and storms, mainly south of I-70, Friday evening. Our weather will stay unsettled this weekend with highs in the low 90s. So far this year we have 13 weekends with precipitation and we’ll have a chance for rain this weekend. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible both days but most of the weekend will be dry. Drought continues for most of Indiana and we still have an almost five-inch precipitation deficit so we really need rain.

Along with the heat, the humidity will stay high this weekend and we’ll see heat index values near 100°. There is relief from the humidity coming soon, but we have to wait until next week for it to arrive. An approaching cold front will bring widespread heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely. Behind the front we’ll have dry weather with lower humidity Wednesday through Friday.

Our summer rainfall deficit is now more than five inches.

This has been a warm summer, but without extreme heat.

We’ll have a chance for rain this weekend.

After a steamy weekend, heavy rain is likely early next week.