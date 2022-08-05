We’re tracking patchy, dense fog Friday morning. It’s recommended you allow yourself extra time out the door and remember, kids are waiting at the bus stop in some of these low visibility areas. This fog will mix out later this morning and we’re in for another very humid day. However, it will be drier. Showers and storms will be more isolated in nature today and will be most favorable during the mid to late afternoon hours. While you should be prepared for any wet weather to develop over your location, the majority of central Indiana will be dry today.

Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the mid 80s, but with humidity so high, it will feel a few degrees warmer than it actually is. We keep those spotty rain/storm chances around on through the evening too. However, it will still be a decent, albeit warm, evening at the ball park. The Indianapolis Indians are home at Victory Field for a Fireworks Friday night.

This weekend is going to be steamy. The humidity remains high and temperatures will be right around 90° both afternoons. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible as well, with timing most favorable during the peak heating of the day both Saturday and Sunday.

Rain chances rise for Monday as temperatures take a downward trend into the middle of next week. We’ll be back to more seasonal temperatures, drier conditions and a less humid air mass by Wednesday.