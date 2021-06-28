Hot and humid to start the week

While we’re opening the week with a dry radar this Monday morning, don’t put the rain gear away just yet. Storm chances will continue to linger for the next few days. We have another hot and very humid day on tap as we kick off the new week.

Temperatures will rise from the low 70s this morning to the upper 80s this afternoon. With humidity remaining high, heat indices will surge into the low and mid 90s.

Storm chances will rise as we get toward the peak heating of the day and more instability builds into the area. However, the majority of central Indiana will remain rain-free today. While many stay dry, those that do gets rain/storms will have the potential to receive very heavy rainfall.

The high humidity is a good indication that there is plenty of moisture in the atmosphere to work with, and when it rains, it will pour.

It will remain warm and humid for your outdoor evening plans, but that doesn’t mean you should cancel them. Just be prepared for the potential of a shower in the area and sticky conditions.

We’re tracking big changes in our weather pattern by late in the week. A cold front will finally sweep the state on Thursday, knocking our our rain chances, lowering the humidity and taking our temperatures back to more of a fall-like feel as we head into the holiday weekend.