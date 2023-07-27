What a day across the region! Most spots saw heat indices well above 100°, oppressively muggy dew points in the upper 70s to near 80° and skies with a small haze. Plus if you were lucky, daytime heating showers were around for a few hometowns across Central Indiana. We’ll have another day of this tomorrow with even higher temperatures and heat indices in the forecast.

Friday is another Knozone Action Day throughout Indiana due to ozone levels being in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ range. If you’re sensitive to poor air quality or have preexisting conditions, limit time outside tomorrow.

For the first time since 2011, the dew point at the Indy airport reached 79° or higher. This occurred shortly after 4:00 p.m. Thursday and believe it or not, Indy did not see the highest dew point. The winner for that game is Terre Haute, which came in with an oppressively muggy 80° dew point and a heat index of 112°. Due to a shower that moved through IND this afternoon, our temperatures are taking a bit longer to recover.

The Heat Advisory continues Friday throughout Indiana as we’ll have slightly lower humidity but higher temperatures. I still expect dew points to be into the 70s throughout the region but heat index values will likely approach the 107°-115° range in some spots. Keep those AC units running because even tonight our low will only get into the 70s.

Afternoon very scattered showers are again possible thanks to daytime heating. However, like today, coverage will be limited to 15-20% of the viewing area. The best chance of storms currently appears to be later Friday into Saturday morning. Some of these could turn a bit noisy with heavy rain and gusty wind threats. Indy is under a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather while areas north are under a level two Slight Risk.

Futureview Friday 3:30 PM Futureview Saturday 7:30 AM Futureview Saturday 11:30 AM

These storms will come ahead of a frontal boundary that will give Central Indiana relief from the heat and humidity starting on Sunday that will last into next week. But I am looking at more 90s potentially by this time next week again. Stay tuned and stay safe in this heat!