Hot and humid this afternoon; storms arrive this evening

It’s going to be another hot and humid day. Temperatures Tuesday morning have started off very mild, in the upper 60s and lower 70s. With south/southwest winds in control today, temperatures will rise into the upper 80s this afternoon. However, the humid conditions will make it feel several degrees warmer than it actually is.

We’re watching a cold front that’s situated to our west Tuesday morning. This will continue to slowly slide east through the day and will be the trigger for our rain and storm chances this evening. A broken line of showers and storms is expected to develop in our northwestern counties close to 7 PM. This is where storms will be at there strongest. Damaging winds are the primary threat with anything that does develop. As the sun goes down and we lose instability through the evening, these storms will weaken as they travel south and east.

Behind the front, winds will turn out of the north, streaming in cooler and drier air. Humidity will be dropping throughout the day on Wednesday and temperatures will only rise to the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Thursday will be a fantastic day! Temperatures will be in the low 80s, we’ll stay dry and humidity will be nice and low. We start to heat back up as we head into the weekend with temperatures rising to the upper 80s by the next Colts home game.