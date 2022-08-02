It’s a muggy start to our Tuesday but conditions around central Indiana are, overall, much quieter than where we were Monday morning. We are dealing with patchy fog in a few locations but this isn’t a widespread issue. Problematic areas for visibility are located northwest of Indianapolis.

We’re tracking heavy storms across central/eastern Illinois. Flash flood warnings have been issued in that area with some locations picking up near 12″ of rainfall in the past 24 hours!! If you’re travels will be taking you I-70 into Illinois this morning, be prepared to encounter potential problems due to this heavy rain. Fortunately, these storms are diving southeast and won’t be swinging through central Indiana. However, a few isolated showers in our far western/southwestern counties will be possible this morning.

A ridge building over the Midwest and Great Plains is driving in hot and humid conditions to the region. Heat Advisories have been issued across much of the area where Heat Index values will be near ~110°. Indiana is not included in a heat advisory but we will still be turning quite warm. Temperatures Tuesday afternoon are expected to rise to ~90°. Humidity is also rather high and it will make if feel several degrees warmer than it actually is this afternoon. This will be a great pool day if you were hoping to spend time outdoors. However, a few isolated showers and storms are still possible. So, be weather aware as you’re out. Most will be completely dry.

The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field this evening. Although it will be quite warm and humid, it will still be a decent night for a ballgame. Again, limited storm chances are possible in the area but the evening will be mainly dry.

We crank up the heat a few degrees more on Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 90s during the afternoon. A few isolated showers will be possible late Wednesday. Rain coverage increases Thursday with scattered showers and storms. We’ll keep daily chances of rain in the forecast into the weekend but there will be plenty of dry time too as we bring back 90° heat again by Saturday.