INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Tuesday! It will be a hot one with a few clouds around during the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s across central Indiana. It will be hot and humid again on Wednesday with rain chances returning on Thursday.

Hot and humid Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower in our southern counties cannot be ruled out during the peak heating of the day. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s staying warm and muggy.

Hot and breezy Wednesday

As we head into Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the lower to middle 90s with winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph. This wind will really help push our temperatures in the middle 90s for some. A Heat Advisory is also possible for some in the state as feel-like temperatures will climb into the lower triple digits thanks to humid conditions. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 70s.

Rain chances return

Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s and a few scattered storms each day are possible. I don’t expect widespread rainfall but keep the umbrella handy as we wrap up the workweek.

Weekend forecast

The weekend looks hot with isolated storm chances during the peak heating of the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s each day.