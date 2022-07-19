It’s been another morning with patchy fog across central Indiana. However, we are already seeing that improving and we’re in for a hot and humid day ahead. High pressure is in control over the state. That will keep skies mainly clear through the day. So, you can leave the umbrella at home. Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be quite humid too. This will be a great day to cool off at the pool.

The heat is going to hit even harder on Wednesday. Actual air temperatures will rise to the mid 90s and Feels Like temperatures will rise to the triple digits. By noon on Wednesday, it will already feel like it’s near or above 100°. Plan on taking lots of precautions if you will be spending extended time out in the heat tomorrow. Stay hydrated, take breaks, etc…

A cold front will travel over the state Wednesday night. Ahead of it, a few showers and storms could develop. However, they will be very hit and miss. This front will bring slightly cooler, drier air into the state for Thursday. But it’s still going to be hot. We drop down to a high of 90° and then gradually climb to temperatures that will be near 100° by the end of the weekend. A high of 99° would tie our warmest of the year, so far.