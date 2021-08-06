Hot and humid for the weekend with limited rain chances

Happy Friday! It’s a great close to the work week. When you step outside, you’ll likely notice the air is feeling a little heavier. Humidity is rising but it will still be manageable for today. Friday will be another dry day for most. Clouds will increase into the afternoon, winds will turn breezy and temperatures will be warm, rising to the mid 80s this afternoon. The average high temperature for today’s date is 85°.

Rain chances are rising and it could impact some of your weekend plans. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this evening, mainly in our northern counties. The best chances for rain now through the weekend will come early Saturday morning. Even then, it’s not a lot. Widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through the area, most predominantly impacting those near and north of I-70.

A few spotty showers will be possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon but most will remain dry. The focus for this weekend is really on the heat and humidity. It’s going to feel rather uncomfortable. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but it will feel like it’s several degrees warmer. If you’ll be spending time outdoors, be sure to hydrate and find ways to take breaks from the heat. If you miss out on the rain this weekend, you’ll have several shots at it next week.