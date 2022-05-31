INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! We are starting off warm and humid this morning. Grab the water and sunscreen this morning! We have a hot and humid day ahead before rain chances return on Wednesday.

Hot and humid Tuesday

Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s, most likely the warmest day of the year. We will have plenty of sunshine with humid conditions all day long. Feel-like temperatures will be in the middle 90s this afternoon. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen! Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chances.

Rain chances Wednesday & Thursday

Wednesday has rain chances throughout the day but the best chance of storms will come during the afternoon hours. One or two storms could become a bit stronger with damaging wind gusts but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will top off in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the middle 60s.

Thursday, rain chances continue throughout the day, even heavy at times. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the lower 50s. Rainfall totals will be around 1-1.5″ by the end of the day on Thursday.

Dry, comfy end to the week

More comfortable air sticks around into Friday with temperatures in the lower 70s and low humidity. Sunshine also returns on Friday.

Weekend forecast

This weekend looks hot with temperatures in the 80s under mostly sunny skies.