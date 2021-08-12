Hot and humid again today; relief coming soon

It’s going to be another very hot and humid day with heat index temperatures back in triple digits. Before we get to the heat though, we’re tracking a few showers and thunderstorms over northern Indiana this morning. Additional storms back to the west, in Illinois, could impact our far northern counties this morning.

A Heat Advisory will go in effect at 1 O’clock this afternoon and last through 8 O’clock tonight. Heat Index temperatures will be in the mid 90s by noon and into the triple digits, again, this afternoon. Be sure to take breaks from the heat and don’t forget about your pets.

A few additional showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. A cold front passing tomorrow will bring showers and storms early in the morning with a few lingering into the afternoon. A few storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the primary threat. The cold front is key to getting relief from the heat, humidity and daily rain chances. We’ll feel much better by the weekend with temperatures in the low 80s under much less humid conditions.