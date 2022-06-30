Good morning! Temperatures were mild to kick-off our Thursday. However, you will need to prepare for the high heat and more humid conditions heading into the second half of the day. Temperatures will sharply rise into the upper 80s and lower 90s during peak heating this afternoon. If Indianapolis reaches 90°, it will be the seventh time the city has hit that threshold so far this year.

Dry weather will persist today and tonight with high pressure hovering over the Ohio Valley. With it being the final day of June, we will wrap-up the month with only 1.18” of rainfall in Indianapolis. It will mark the 8th driest June on record for the city!

Abnormally dry (D1) conditions have expanded over central Indiana today with the latest Drought Monitor update. Indy is seeing a 3.65” rainfall deficit for the month, with other spots running more than 3” below average to-date. Crops, lawns, and vegetation is stressed from the lack of rainfall this month!

Rain chances are on the rise starting tomorrow. It will be even hotter and more humid across the state with highs peaking into the lower 90s. The hot and humid conditions will interact with a cold front and produce a late day storm chance. Isolated showers and storm cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon.

A more unsettled pattern sets up over the holiday weekend. A hovering stationary front will keep daily storm chances in the mix for the next several days. A washout is not anticipated, but the threat for scattered rain and storms are possible at times, especially in the afternoons.