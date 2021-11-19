Hoosiers will see a cloudy, cool weekend with rain; a cold blast arrives next week

Wet weekends have been very common this year and another one is on the way. Two cold fronts will affect our weather across the state this weekend. Ahead of these weather makers we’ll have a cloudy, cool Saturday with the chance for a few sprinkles. Heavier rain will move in Saturday night and rain will be likely statewide by Sunday morning. Rain will taper off Sunday afternoon with most areas receiving less than a quarter inch.

The second cold front will move across the state Sunday night. Much colder air behind this front will cause and a few snow showers through early Monday morning. This will be the coldest air of the season so far with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens early next week.

For holiday travelers, temperatures will moderate by midweek with highs in the 50s by Wednesday and more rain will develop late Wednesday through Thanksgiving Day.

