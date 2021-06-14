Hoosiers will enjoy mild weather for the final week of Spring

On the average June is our 3rd sunniest month and we’ve had clouds and rain on 9 of 14 days this month. We’ll see more sun than clouds this week with mild temperatures and mainly dry conditions. We’ll be quite comfortable with highs in the low 80s for the next two days before temperatures and humidity rise. Our next chance for rain and thunderstorms will come Friday and Saturday. Up to an inch for rain will be likely late this week.

This is the final week of Spring. Summer officially begins Saturday night at 11:32.

We’ve had more clouds than usual this month.

This has been a mild month so far.

Temperatures will rise late this week.

Spring will end with scattered showers and storms.

Summer begins this weekend.