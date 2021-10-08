Hoosiers will enjoy a taste of Summer this weekend

Thanks to a stubborn area of low pressure this has been a cloudy, mild week with more than two inches of rain. The average precipitation for October is 3.22″, and we’ve already had almost three inches so far. The low is finally lifting northward and the rain will be tapering off overnight.

Temperatures this month have been almost eight degrees above average. High pressure will build over the region this weekend and the mild trend will continue. Expect sunny, dry weather with high temperatures in the 80s. 88 degrees is the record high for both Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll be close to those temperatures.

