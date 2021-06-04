Hoosiers can expect warmer weather for the weekend

Temperatures warmed into the 80s Friday and the dry, warm weather will stay through the weekend. High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s Saturday. We’ll have sunny skies and the relative humidity will be in the comfort zone. Our weekend will start dry but it may not end that way.

So far this year, we’ve had 13 wet weekends and only nine dry ones. Enjoy the break from rain. We’ll have a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms late Sunday and a daily chance for showers and storms will return to central Indiana next Monday through Thursday.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect a dry Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for rain late Sunday.

Expect a daily chance for rain next week.

Rain will be heavy at times next week.