Hoosiers can expect nights below freezing along with a warm up this week

The mild temperatures we’ve had since Labor Day have delayed our Fall change. Colors are now nearing their peak across central Indiana. We are past peak from Lafayette to Kokomo to Muncie and colors are beginning to emerge from Bedford to Greensburg. For the rest of the week we’ll have some chilly nights with low temperatures below freezing and sunny days with a warming trend.

The warm up begins Thursday afternoon with the high back in the 50s. Our warming trend will continue with highs near 60 this weekend and in the low to mid-60s early next week. There is no major storm system that will bring us any rain coming this week, so we’ll get a chance to dry out from the very wet month of October.

This has been a mild Fall so far.

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

Precipitation is forecast to be near average this month.

Temperatures are forecast to be near average this month.