Hoosiers can expect above average temps with daily chance for rain

Light rain spread across the state Tuesday afternoon, and scattered showers are likely through Wednesday morning. After a wet start to the day, we’ll see a warmup with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

So far, March has been a wet month with over two and a half inches of rain. This will be a very active week of weather, and our wet trend will continue. Two strong storm systems will move across the state and bring rain and thunderstorms. We may see a few strong storms with gusty winds late Thursday. Heavy downpours are likely, and one to two inches of rain will soak the state this week.

March has been a mild month thus far. Temperatures have been five degrees above average, and we’ve had 10 days with a high of at least 60 degrees. In spite of the daily chance for rain, high temperatures are expected to stay above average through Sunday.

Flood Warnings are in effect for all area creeks, rivers and streams. One to two inches of rain fell last week. Waterway levels are near bank full, and currents are swift. The rain we’re expecting over the next few days will keep flooding concerns high.

So far, this has been a mild month.

Scattered showers are likely overnight.

A few showers are likely Wednesday morning.

Skies will clear Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday.

We’ve had almost three inches of rain this month.

Heavy rain will come in waves this week.