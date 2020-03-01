Hoosiers can expect a mild week with a few showers

March came in like a lamb with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds from the south brought milder air to the Ohio Valley and highs nudged into the 60s. After a dry weekend we’ll start the workweek with showers. Most of the rain will fall by lunchtime and less than a half-inch is likely. This will be a mild week. The average high this time of year in 45 degrees and we will five to ten degrees above average this week.

We’ll have another chance for rain late Thursday and as temperatures fall, rain will change to snow on Friday. So far this year we’ve had five wet weekends and four dry weekends and the up coming weekend looks dry.

March began with mild temperatures.

Rain will move in for the Monday morning rush hour.

Rain will continue through lunchtime.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon.

Less than a half-inch of rain is likely Monday.