Indianapolis has only had .06″ of rain since June 13th. That makes this the longest dry spell since the summer of 2020. The long, dry spell has helped moderate drought to spread across most of central Indiana.

A cold front will move across the state and bring heavy rain to the northern half of the state Friday morning. 1-2″ of rain will be likely north of I-70 by lunchtime with lighter amounts farther south. Behind the front cooler, drier air will move in for the weekend.

Highs will be in the low 80s and the relative humidity will be more comfortable Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the break from the heat as it won’t last long. High temperatures will be back near 90° early next week.

