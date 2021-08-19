Higher humidity and warmer temperatures are on the way to central Indiana

Our summer got off to fast start with frequent heavy rain in June and July. August has been a mild month and Indianapolis has only a had a quarter inch of rain so far this month. Rain chances will remain limited through the weekend and a warm up is on the way.

Get ready for another heatwave. Indianapolis had only had 9, 90-degree days this year but that will soon change. Highs will be near 90 Thursday and Friday with high humidity levels creating heat index values near 100 degrees. After flirting with the 90s for the next two days temperatures will rise above 90 Sunday. An extended streak of warmer days will be with us through next week, with highs in the 90s each day through next Friday.

This has been a mild month.

We have been very dry for the past 31 days.

Crops are in good shape so far this growing season.

We have had 12 dry weekends this year.

Expect warmer temperatures through the weekend.