INDIANAPOLIS – Strong thunderstorms possible heading into the evening and early Thursday for Indiana. Gusty winds will be present through Thursday evening.

High winds Thursday

Windy conditions will set up early Thursday morning and be present well through the evening hours. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph will be in place throughout the day. Gusts up to 55 mph have prompted a high wind watch across the state.

Strong storms headed to Indiana

Showers and thunderstorms are headed to Indiana Wednesday evening. Some of these storms will pose a brief severe threat into the early morning hours of Thursday. High winds, excess lightning, and heavy downpours at times will be the main issue. Watch for standing water on the roadways on the early Thursday commute.

Heavy downpours expected at times

Heavy downpours from passing thunderstorms will lead to a lot of standing water on some local roadways. Three quarters of an inch is possible throughout this event into Thursday afternoon.

Thursday forecast

Temperatures will fall through the day Thursday. The warmer temperatures are expected in the early part of the day. High winds will be present, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Strong storms will be passing through overnight into early Thursday morning.