Meteorological winter has ended, which means, spring storm season is fast approaching.

The big question is, what can we expect out of what is typically an active season? We found some clues to tell us what could be ahead.

This winter has been driven by a La Niña pattern. This setup features a wave-like jet stream that flows through Canada and across the United States. This causes large temperature swings and can drive frequent storm systems into the Midwest. This is the same pattern we were in last winter and forecasters believe this pattern is likely to continue for the next couple months.

How will this pattern impact our spring season in Indiana? Once again, we will likely get big temperature swings but overall, there is a higher probability of temperatures being above average this season while the seasonal outlook favors a wetter than average spring across central Indiana.

The further we dive into spring, the likelihood to develop stronger, more intense storms will grow.

We know severe weather season will really ramp up as we head into the warmer months. The further we dive into spring, the likelihood to develop stronger, more intense storms will grow.

The threat for severe storms, including tornadoes, pushes farther north into the springtime. As our wavy jet stream pattern combines with warmer, moist air rising from the south, spring storms will be primed to pickup quickly. This pattern will likely only intensify through the spring months.

This doesn’t mean we couldn’t still get a few late season snowfalls. A great example is last April. Birds were chirping, flowers were blooming, and Indianapolis was blanketed with a record 2 inches of snow. The next day the circle city hit a record low of 26°.

As we are heading into severe storm season, it’s crucial you have a safety plan in place for you and your family. Review it, practice it and make sure the whole family knows what to do when severe weather strikes. Have a way to get alerts, download our weather app and get those alerts sent straight your phone.

Severe Weather Preparedness week starts on March 13th. The goal is to better educate Hoosiers about the hazards of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes and to help prepare you for severe weather events. You can find a list of daily topics and resources here.