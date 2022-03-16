INDIANAPOLIS – Over the last few days of severe weather awareness week, we have talked about what to do before and during a severe weather event. But, what should you do after the event is over? Once the threat of severe weather has passed, it is important to know what to do after a severe weather event.

Stay home or in your safe place if you can

Avoid possible hazards such as downed power lines or downed trees

Check on your family and friends over the phone

Check in through all modes of contact

Allow for crews to clean up and restore lost power

Sam Lashley, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, reminds everyone to keep their awareness up even after the severe weather passes.

The main thing is just keep your awareness up. Be on the alert. Look up if you’re outside because limbs might be partially broken and might come down after the storm. So there’s all kinds of hazards and just be safe. And then, if you are injured, call 911 and notify local law enforcement so they can get help to you as soon as possible. Sam Lashley, NWS Indy Meteorologist

Thursday’s topic is recovery efforts in the following weeks after a disaster.