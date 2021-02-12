Heavy snow is on the way; A Winter Storm Watch takes effect Sunday night

We’ll have light snow and flurries to start the weekend. Expect a cloudy, cold Saturday with highs in the 20s. Sunday will be colder with cloudy skies and high in the teens. We may even see a few rays of sunshine early Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of central Indiana starting Sunday night and extending through Tuesday morning. A powerful storm system will move this way and snow will begin to accumulate before sunrise on Monday. Moderate to heavy snow will fall during the day Monday and a heavier band of snow will blanket the state Monday night though Tuesday morning.

This will be the biggest snowstorm of the season by far. As always its the exact track of the system that will dictate where the heaviest snow accumulates. As of this writing several inches of snow is likely. We’ll have a better idea of exactly how much snow to expect as the storm forms this weekend and moves closer.

Our week began last Sunday morning with a low temperature of zero, and this has been the coldest week of the winter so far. Highs have been below freezing for the past seven days in a row, and we are forecast to stay below freezing for the next seven days.

Expect a few snow showers Saturday.

Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Climatology.

We had a cold Valentine’s Day last year.

We’ll have a cold Valentine’s Day this year.

A Winter Storm Watch takes effect Sunday night.

Snow begins Sunday night.

Snow will begin to accumulate Monday morning.

Snow will continue Monday afternoon.

Heavy snow is likely Monday night.

Snow will continue through Tuesday morning.