Heavy snow comes to an end

The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for central Indiana canceled overnight. Snow totals from the winter storm are hefty across central Indiana with several reports of nine or more inches of snow!

All roads are snow-covered and difficult to drive on this Tuesday morning. If you must travel today, give yourself plenty of time to reach where you are going!

Take it slow and give yourself enough space between you and other vehicles on the road.

Wind speeds are calmer compared to last night, but the light, fluffy snow may still blow and drift over the roads.

Temperatures are also dangerously cold this morning as lows dip into the single digits with sub-zero wind chills.

Early morning snow showers, flurries will come to an end this afternoon as skies become mostly cloudy. There could even be a few peeks of sunshine late in the day. Highs will only climb into the teens this afternoon.

Light snow chances return Wednesday afternoon as the snowy pattern continues this week.

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected into the weekend. However, we will have a shot of reaching the freezing mark Sunday afternoon with a high of 32°.