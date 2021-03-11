Heavy showers with thunderstorms at times today

After a historically dry start to March for Indianapolis, our pattern is changing. A cold front is nearing the state and ahead of it, showers and thunderstorms have developed.

Pockets of heavy downpours have already been scattered around the area this morning. However, showers and storms will be more impactful during the afternoon hours as coverage and intensity of them pickup closer to the cold front. Rainfall totals in excess of 1″ will possible in some locations.

The day won’t be a complete washout. Even with showers around, the best time of the day will be the morning. That will be your best opportunity to have dry time between rainfall. However, it’s still rather windy out there. Wind gusts above 30 mph will still be possible into the afternoon.

Temperatures are staying steady for most of the day. We started the morning in the low to mid 60s and we will keep with these more April-like temperatures into the early afternoon. Once the heavier rain and cold front arrive, temperatures will start to drop more quickly.

Rain eases tonight and exits early Friday morning. Northerly winds will sweep away the very mild temperatures we’ve been enjoying. However, temperatures to close the week will still be above average. After a cooler start to the morning tomorrow, in the low 40s, temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Enjoy the dry start to the weekend, rain chances return Sunday and extend into early next week.