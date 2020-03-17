Heavy rain will soak central Indiana for the next 2 days

Wednesday is the last day of winter and the season will end with temperatures in the 50s. The season will also end on a wet note. Showers will develop from west to east and heavy downpours are likely in the afternoon. For the first day of Spring on Thursday a round of heavier showers and thunderstorms will move across the state.

Up to two inches of rain will fall over then next 48 hours. The ground is saturated from our wet weather so far this year and minor flooding will be possible by Friday. Sunny skies will return for the weekend but the first weekend of Spring will be a chilly one with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

March has been a wet month so far.

Heavy rain is likely on Wednesday.

Spring begins on Thursday.

More and and thunderstorms are likely Thursday.

Up to two inches of rain is likely this week.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing this weekend.