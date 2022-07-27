Wednesday was the wettest day of the month for Indianapolis with heavy rain falling from the I-70 corridor south. Indianapolis received almost an inch of rain while 2-4″ of rain caused flooding in Bartholomew, Decatur, Lawrence, Jackson, Jennings and Rush counties. Indianapolis has had measurable rainfall 11 of 27 days this month. While has been frequent this month, rainfall amount have been light, except in isolated areas. Areas north and south of the city have more than five inches of rain this month while we have stayed mainly dry.

We have an almost five-inch rainfall deficit for the summer and most of central Indiana is reporting moderate drought or abnormally dry soil conditions, and the rain we’ve had this week will help to reduce the impact of our ongoing drought. More rain and thunderstorms are likely overnight with the heaviest rain north of I-70. Thursday will begin with rain and dense fog and rain will continue through the day as a cold front moves across the state. After the rainfall ends Friday morning, drier air will move in and lower the relative humidity level. Sunny skies will return for Friday afternoon and for the weekend.

Heavy rain fell early Wednesday.

Due to our extremely dry summer, drought conditions continue across the state.

Heavy rain is likely overnight.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70 and dense fog is likely Thursday morning.

This has been a warm summer so far.