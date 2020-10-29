Heavy rain Thursday morning; Halloween forecast

Rainy all morning! Rain will be moderate to high all through the morning commute. We’ve already had four jackknifed semis this morning so drive extra cautiously.

More than an inch of rain already fell in Bloomington and over a half inch in Indianapolis with hours of rain left to go. We were significantly dry for a stretch of August into September but have been pummeled with rain over the last three weeks. After today’s rain, though, we will get a well-deserved stretch of dry weather.

Wind and rain will really limit our heating today. Temperatures will pretty much stay in the upper 40s all day long. Some 25 mph wind gusts could make it feel cooler. The rain will really put a damper on this already unpleasant forecast. Great day to watch TV or go back to bed.

A few showers could linger in our southeastern counties this evening but otherwise we will just see clouds decreasing and temperatures dipping down to the 30s. The wind will lighten up overnight. We’ll see more sunshine Friday afternoon.

Halloween will be cold to start but a dry forecast is welcome however we can get it. Partly to mostly sunny and highs in the 50s for the rest of that day. Chilly Halloween night but still not bad considering the time of year.

A hard freeze is expected Sunday night. That’ll be the first hard freeze for most of us in central Indiana. Cool and dry for the remainder of the forecast period.