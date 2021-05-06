Heavy rain this evening; more rain for Friday

May is off to a wet start with a half inch of rain so far this week. An approaching cold front will bring 40-50 mph winds this evening and up to a half-inch of rain. The rain will taper off after Midnight and we’ll start Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Showers and thunderstorms will develop again Friday afternoon and dry weather returns Saturday.

Up to an inch and a half of rain is likely Sunday with winds gusting to 50 miles per hour. Expect a cool Mother’s Day with highs in the 50s. Many areas across the state still have a spring rainfall deficit, so the precipitation is needed.

After a soggy Mother’s Sunday, dry weather will return next week. We’ll have sunny skies Monday through Thursday with highs in the 60s. Low temperatures will be cool enough for a daily chance for scattered light frost.

Strong storms are likely by 7pm.

Heavy rain will fall through 8pm.

Heavy rain moves east of Indianapolis by 9pm.

Rain begins to taper off by 10pm.

Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

Highs will be in the 60s Friday.

Heavy rain is likely for Mother’s Day.