INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers are on the way across Central Indiana tonight.

Soggy Sunday at a glance

Heavy rain late Saturday night

Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.

Rainfall will become more scattered as we head into the daytime hours, but off and on precipitation will continue through the early afternoon. By the mid and late afternoon hours, rainfall will begin to wind down with no more than isolated light showers. Despite the wet weather, highs are still expected to reach the low 50s. Along with the rain will come strong wind with gusts reaching 35 mph during the day. Our weather will eventually quiet down and cool off after dark.

When all said and done, total precipitation will be widespread on the order of 0.75-1.25″! This is substantial for this time of year and much needed too with moderate drought conditions ongoing across 80% of the state.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

Monday will feature the return of dry and near-average weather. Lows will stay on the mild end in the upper 30s thanks to a mostly cloudy night. These mostly cloudy conditions are expected to last through Monday and this will keep highs in the mid 40s.

Our next storm system will impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring a sharp warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50s despite a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a breeze through the day as well. Then a burst of rain comes through early Wednesday morning. This will be accompanied by gusty wind a much cooler weather – even a few wet snowflakes are possible as this moves out around lunchtime. The sun will come out in the afternoon, but temps will be dropping through the 40s after early day highs in the mid 50s.