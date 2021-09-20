Heavy rain is likely this week; Fall begins Wednesday afternoon

Summer across central Indiana will end with wet weather. Up to a half-inch of rain fell across central Indiana Monday and more is on the way. Showers will ease this evening before our next round comes through on Tuesday. The heaviest rain tomorrow will start in the afternoon and continue through Wednesday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are expected, but severe weather is not likely. Up to two inches of rain is likely by Wednesday morning and flash flooding will develop.

A few showers will linger through Thursday morning and behind the front, much cooler air will be working into the state. High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the low to mid 60s. Dry weather will return for Friday.

Fall begins Wednesday afternoon at 3:21pm.

Temperatures will be much cooler this week.