Heavy rain is likely across central Indiana for the next 24 hours

An approaching cold front will spread rain across the state this evening. Heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will be likely overnight through Thursday. The main threat for severe storms will stay well south of Indiana. Along with periods of heavy rain, wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will be common and 1-2″ of rain is likely by Thursday evening.

Rivers and streams are near bank full due the rain we’ve had this month. So some minor flooding is likely, especially south of I-70.

As we get colder late Thursday night, rain will change to flurries and continue through Friday morning. We’ll stay chilly on Friday with highs in the 40s.

Spring begins Saturday, and we’ll find it sunny and warmer this weekend. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s Sunday.

An inch of rain has fallen so far this month.

